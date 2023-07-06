Genelia D'Souza, Manav Kaul collaborate on 'Trial Period', deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Actors Genelia D'Souza and Manav Kaul are all set to entertain you with their new series titled 'Trial Period'.

Written and directed by Aleya Sen, 'Trial Period' will be out on Jio Cinema on July 21.

On Thursday, the official Instagram account of the OTT giant dropped a motion poster.

"Fresh out of the box, unveiling the first ever Father on #TrialPeriod. Trailer out tomorrow," the post read.

In the show, Genelia will be seen hunting for a father.

The makers recently released an interesting video in which Genelia was seen interviewing several candidates in her quest to find a father on rent. Among a bunch of influencers, Mana Kaul was one of the candidates who arrived to get selected for the role.

The project promises a laugh riot. The trailer of 'Trial Period', a Chrome Pictures Production, will be out on Friday.

More details regarding the project are kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as the lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna. The yet-to-be-titled movie was launched in a grand manner with ace director SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as a chief guest.

