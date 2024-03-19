'General Hospital' actor Beth Peters passes away at 92

Washington [US], March 19 : Beth Peters, an actor and singer who had a recurring role on 'General Hospital', passed away recently in central Florida after a short illness. She was 92, reported Variety.

In the early 1980s, Peters played Mrs Whitaker in eight episodes of the iconic ABC soap series.

In an obituary sent by her son, her character profile reads "The motherly Mrs Whitaker dispensed country wisdom from her farm kitchen in Beecher's Corners, serving as a surrogate mother to Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, as the teenager's story arc saw her fall in love with Luke Spencer, portrayed by Anthony Geary."

Peters began her performing and singing career as a youngster in coastal New Jersey. In 1955, she made her Broadway debut as an extra in the play 'Inherit the Wind', ultimately playing Mrs Brady in the last months of the show's production.

According to Variety, Peters acted in regional theatre for much of her career, appearing on stage at the Sacramento Music Circus, Circle Star Theatre, Melodyland, Carousel Theater, Hyatt Music Theater, Dallas State Fair Summer Musicals, Fiesta Dinner Playhouse and Galveston Summer Musicals, among other venues. She played the matriarch Mrs Paroo in 'Marion the Librarian' more than 20 times. She also acted several times in 'Sound of Music', 'Show Boat', 'Big River' and 'Funny Girl'.

In addition to 'General Hospital', Peters has been on 'Mr. Belvedere', 'Quantum Leap', 'Beyond Belief', 'Hart to Hart', 'Simon and Simon', 'Highway to Heaven', and 'The Waltons', among others. She also acted in the films 'Where Love Has Gone', 'Fitzwilly', 'Kandyland', and 'Back to School'.

Peters is survived by her son Sean Williams, step-daughters Barbara Davison (Don) and Monica Lange, as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Jack Danon, who died in 1996; he was also an actor.

Peters was a longstanding member of the Actor's Equity Association, Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, reported Variety.

