George Cameron, CEO of Rohit Shetty Productionz, steps down after failure of Cirkus

Days after Rohit Shetty Productionz’s latest film Cirkus hit the theatres, the company’s longtime chief executive officer (CEO) George Cameron has reportedly stepped down. Reports have indicated that George has exited the company to form his own independent film production venture and will continue to have ties with Rohit Shetty’s company.

George started his career with films like Chocolate in 2005 before joining Rohit Shetty’s company. He has since been involved in the production of films like Dilwale, Golmaal Again and Simmba, before taking over as the company’s CEO over the last few years. On Tuesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarash tweeted, “#RohitShettyProductionz’s CEO #GeorgeCameron has taken an amicable exit from the company to start his independent venture.”

George has been involved in the making of every film Rohit has produced since Golmaal. Cirkus their latest release, however, has not worked at the box office. The film has collected only Rs 20.85 crore nett in India in its opening weekend, which is the lowest opening weekend haul by a Rohit film in almost 15 years. There have been speculations whether George’s exit is also a ripple effect of Cirkus’ failure but again, thare has been no statement from him or Rohit on the matter.Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. The adaptation of William Shakespeare’s A Comedy of Errors, the film has been panned by critics and audiences alike.