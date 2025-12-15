George Clooney says "I'm not kissing a girl anymore" after conversation with wife Amal

Washington DC [US], December 15 : Hollywood actor George Clooney has said he is no longer interested in kissing female co-stars on screen, revealing that the decision came after a conversation with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, according to People.

The 64-year-old actor shared his views in an interview with the Daily Mail, where he said he has moved past romantic on-screen moments, particularly kissing scenes.

"I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did 'Okay, well, I'm not kissing a girl anymore,' " George said.

Explaining his reasoning, the actor recalled a candid discussion he had with Amal after turning 60. "When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, 'Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I'm in shape. But in 25 years, I'm 85 years old. It doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat, that's a real number,' " he added, as quoted by People.

Clooney has starred in several romantic films over the years, including 'Ticket to Paradise' (2022) opposite Julia Roberts, 'Intolerable Cruelty' (2003) with Catherine Zeta-Jones, and 'One Fine Day' (1996) alongside Michelle Pfeiffer.

Speaking about his experiences filming romantic scenes, the Oscar winner recalled an incident he had previously shared with The New York Times in September 2022, when a director criticised one of his kissing scenes early in his career.

"I remember early on in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl, and the director goes, 'Not like that.' And I was like, 'Dude, that's my move! That's what I do in real life!' " George said at the time.

In the same interview, Clooney revealed that filming a kissing scene with Julia Roberts for 'Ticket to Paradise' took multiple attempts. "Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,' " he said. "She was like, 'What the hell?' "

Roberts later clarified, "It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," to which Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right," as reported by People.

Earlier in November, Clooney also spoke about the secret behind his long-lasting marriage to Amal during an interview with CBS News.

"Well, when you're younger, you want to be right about everything, you know. 'Don't paint that colour on the wall,' " George said.

"And you know, Amal and I everybody gets ticked off when I say it but we've never had a fight. We never had an argument. And some of it is because I'm at this point in life where if she wants to paint the wall red, I don't care," he continued, as per the outlet.

George and Amal were first introduced by a friend in July 2013. They began dating, and the actor proposed in April 2014. The couple tied the knot that September, according to People.

The couple are parents to eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor