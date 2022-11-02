German Heiress "annoyed" by USD 4.2 Billion worth inheritence, wants it all taxed away!

A German heiress residing in Austria is inheriting a fortune worth billions from her incredibly affluent grandparents. Well apparently, she is sad about it!

According to New York Post, the German heiress has expressed her "annoyance" over the incoming inheritance. She wants all of it to be taxed away!

Marlene Engelhorn of Austria gave the startling remark following the passing of her grandmother last month, who left behind a sizable quantity of money from the long-established chemical firm business owned by the family.

The 30-year-old heiress told New York Times, "The dream scenario is I get taxed."

According to her, inheritance money should be taxed rather than given to a cause that only interests one individual.

According to New York Post, Engelhorn is a co-founder of 'Tax Me Now,' an organization of affluent individuals who want wealth to be redistributed in Germany and Austria through higher taxes on the rich.

The heiress supports high taxes on inherited wealth, mainly because, in her opinion, the money wasn't earned by the inheritor; it ought to be distributed equitably.

As per New York Post, Austria, where Englehorn resides, abolished its inheritance tax in 2008.

New York Post has quoted a Forbes report according to which, her family's multibillion-dollar business comes from the chemical company BASF which was established in 1865. The family's net wealth is estimated to be USD 4.2 billion.

New York Post had further quoted a Times report according to which, the heiress was raised in a mansion in Vienna and went to French-language schools.

With inputs from ANI

