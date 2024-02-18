'Get Over Me, Not Interested in Films': Ayesha Takia Hit Back at Body-Shaming Trolls

Ayesha Takia, who made her debut in Hindi films with Taarzan: The Wonder Car, and was then seen in films Dil Maange More, Fool N Final, Paathshaala, 8x10 Tasveer, Dor, Mod, and Wanted, was spotted by the paparazzi after a long time. She was captured at the airport and the moment she made an appearance, users on social media trolled her for her alleged plastic surgery and ruining her face.

In response, Ayesha took to social media to express her thoughts on the matter.She posted a long note which she captioned, "But I'd surely like to thank all my followers, fans, and well wishers. You guys have been so awesome, loving, and amazing to me all the time, so thanku, sending you love (sic)."

On Sunday, Ayesha Takia posted a note and slammed those who were trying to shame her. The actor says she was papped when she was rushing to Goa due to a medical emergency in her family–her sister is in the hospital– and was stopped by the paps, obliging them as she posed for “a few seconds” before flying off.

“Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks…Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don’t. Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I’m living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don’t wanna be in any film…So chill.

“Please feel free to not care about me at all. Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years…How unrealistic and ridiculous are these people…Lol,” a section of her note read.

The actor said it is important that trolls find better things to do with their time rather than “pick apart good looking women.” Ayesha added, “I’m blessed with a fabulous life and do not need your opinions, save it for those interested. I’m sending back all your shi**y energy. Do better people, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to your friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that you need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she’s not looking like you wanted,” she wrote.

