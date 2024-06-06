Get Ready To Experience the Musical Magic of Akshay Kumars Most-Awaited Film ‘Sarfira’

The highly anticipated Hindi film ‘Sarfira,’ produced by Abundantia Entertainment and presented by Cape of Good Films in association with 2D Entertainment, is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 12th. The film tells the inspiring story of a common man who dares to dream big, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience. Boasting of a stellar cast, the movie features the versatile Akshay Kumar, the talented Radhika Madan, and the legendary Paresh Rawal, all under the direction of National Award-winner Sudha Kongara.

The soundtrack of ‘Sarfira’ is crafted by renowned composers G. V. Prakash Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, and Suhit Abhyankar, featuring songs by acclaimed singers such as Shreya Ghoshal, Mika Singh, and Neeti Mohan. Director Sudha Kongara shared her excitement about the film, stating, “With ‘Sarfira,’ we have aimed to craft a musical marvel that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the viewers’ hearts. The soundtrack is diverse and will connect with fans across segments.”

Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, highlighted the significance of the music partnership with Junglee Music, stating, "With 'Sarfira,' we aim to deliver yet another entertaining and important film, and one with a soundtrack that is suited to capture the mood and emotion of our film. Partnering with Junglee Music will ensure that the music of Sarfira reaches its rightful audience all over." With the musical genius of G.V. Prakash Kumar and Tanishk Bagchi, a stellar ensemble cast, and a gripping and inspiring storyline, "Sarfira" is poised to set new benchmarks in Indian music history, promising an unforgettable experience for audiences.