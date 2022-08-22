Getting 'no piracy' calls from viewers, says Arun Vijay of 'Tamil Rockerz'

Chennai, Aug 22 Actor Arun Vijay, who made a dashing debut with the gripping web series 'Tamil Rockerz', says he has been getting calls from several viewers who, after watching the web series, have decided to avoid watching pirated copies of films and shows.

Arun plays Rudra, an investigating officer who tracks a notorious group of video pirates intent on spelling doom for the film industry, in the well-received series that is streaming on SonyLIV.

Speaking about the series, Vijay said, "We did extensive research before filming 'Tamil Rockerz'. We have witnessed the deplorable condition of the movie industry due to video piracy. Hence, we felt that a story like 'Tamil Rockerz' will be an eye-opener for all our audiences.

"As a team, we are glad that we could educate the masses on how they can act against piracy. As a result, we are getting many calls and messages from viewers mentioning that they will avoid watching pirated content henceforth."

He added, "It just feels that all our hard work has paid off as we are receiving so much love and appreciation from the audiences, both from the north as well as south."

