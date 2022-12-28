Getting Serious: Comedian Sunil Pal to make his debut in crime genre

Mumbai, Dec 28 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' winner and well-known comedian Sunil Pal has opened up about making his debut in a crime thriller with the show 'Crime World'.

He also talked about how he prepared for his role in 'Crime World'.

Sunil said: "When I was offered the show, I was initially confused as to what I would have to do. So, I binged on crime dramas for inspiration to get into the skin of a ruthless killer. Not only that, I also chased mosquitoes at night and killed them! I'm a bloody comedian and I put my best foot forward to turn into a bloody 'khooni' (killer)."

"I am extremely excited for 'Crime World'. I'm jumping from one 'C' to another, that is comedy world to 'Crime World'. I share a unique connection with the letter 'C', which includes comedy, my native Chandrapur district, cinema, characters, and now 'Crime World'. I want to continue this bond with the letter 'C' and explore my creativity."

