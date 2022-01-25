Getting to know Buck Wild in the upcoming 'Ice Age' film

Mumbai, Jan 25 Lori Forte, executive producer of "Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild", the sixth film of the 'Ice Age' franchise, has described the character of Buck as "charismatic, funny and eccentric".

Shedding light on the character, Forte said: "He's an explorer and adventurer who has been on his own in the Lost World for so long, that he has a tentative relationship with reality at best."

Delving into the character's social skills, she added: "His only real relationships are with inanimate objects such as pineapples, boulders or tree stumps, and he couldn't be happier. He even adopted a baby pumpkin named Bronwyn."

"Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild" follows the adventures of the one-eyed, dinosaur-hunting weasel Buck Wild, voiced by Simon Pegg. Buck Wild was first introduced in "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs".

"Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild" will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 28.

