"Ghar mein ghuss ke maara": Kangana Ranaut reacts after Javed Akhtar calls out Pak terrorism on Pakistani soil

Kangana Ranaut heaped praise on noted poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar for calling out Pakistani terrorism at the Faiz Festival in Lahore last week.

On Tuesday, Kangana took to Twitter and re-shared the video of Javed Akhtar.

https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1627922366205681664

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein ... Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu. saab... Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha."

Javed Akhtar was heard saying that the perpetrators and conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were still "roaming freely" in Pakistan.

A video of the poet-lyricist went viral on social media where he is purportedly heard speaking about "bitterness" in the hearts of Indians over the 26/11 attacks.

Responding to someone in the audience, he is purportedly heard in the video, "When you visit your homeland, do you tell your fellow citizens, 'we (Pakistanis) are good people, we don't just bomb people but also greet with garlands?'"

"Blaming each other won't solve our problems. Aham baat yeh hai ki jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye. Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil mein ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye. (We saw how Mumbai was attacked. They (terrorists) came neither from Norway nor Egypt. They are still roaming freely in your country. So you shouldn't be offended if there's a grouse and bitterness in Indian hearts over the 26/11 attacks," Akhtar said at the literary event held in the memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Akhtar said, "I wouldn't hesitate to say that though we have organised so many grand functions of Nusrat (Fateh Ali Khan) sahab and Mehdi Hassan sahab in our country, you couldn't organise a single event of Lata (Mangeshkar) ji."

At least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated attacks on India's financial capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor