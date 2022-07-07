‘Ghar mein ghuss ke maara tha’: Kangana takes a dig at Karan Johar as 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 starts streaming on Disney+Hotstar

As the seventh season of Koffee With Karan is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, Kangana Ranaut reminded Karan Johar of her ruling the show when she was there for the fifth season. For the unversed, the ‘feud’ launched after Kangana systematically broke down all the conventions that any guest on Koffee with Karan has to abide by. She called host Karan Johar a ‘snooty flag-bearer of nepotism’ and reminded him that he had mocked her English-speaking skills on the couch before, leading her to work harder.

Sharing a screenshot of herself from the episode when she appeared on Karan's show, Kangana wrote on Instagram Thursday afternoon, “Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episodes as it premieres on OTT today. Good luck to papa jo. But what about this episode? Oh sorry…surgical strike, ghar me ghus ke mara tha na (went inside his house and beat him up). My episode is his most popular episode and after he got banned on TV just like their Filmfare awards.”She shared shared a screenshot of an article that showed Karan saying that he is cursed and trolled for nepotism. Kangana shared the screenshot and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I have made him more popular than all his work put together."Asked to name the person who gave her the “most unnecessary attitude” in the industry, Kangana stared at her host and said on Koffee with Karan, "I think you Karan. In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

