Gigi Hadid's dad has positive reaction to her new romance with DiCaprio

Los Angeles, Sep 16 Supermodel Gigi Hadid may have gotten a stamp of approval from her father to date Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

When giving his two cents on the supermodel's rumoured new romance, her father Mohamed Hadid said that he "likes" the 'Titanic' star, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In an interview with Daily Mail, 73-year-old Mohamed told the outlet, "I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man." He further noted, "I liked him."

Mohamed added that Gigi and Leonardo "are friends" and that they've "known each other for some time."

Of the swirling dating rumours, the famous real estate developer said: "I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio."

"I don't think they are dating, I believe they are just good friends. But I really don't know," Mohamed said.

"While he could not confirm if there's any truth to the romance rumours, the ex-husband of Yolanda Hadid later pointed out, "I don't comment on my daughter's personal relationships. I have no say in who she is dating."

Gigi and Leonardo are reportedly dating as the 'Don't Look Up' star is allegedly "pursuing" the 27-year-old beauty following his recent split from Camila Morrone.

Further fueling the romance rumours, the two were spotted getting cozy at a party in New York City on September 10.

Last week, it's reported that while the mom of Khai is flattered by the actor's advances, she isn't looking to jump into anything serious right away.

"Leo's clearly got an interest in Gigi, he's been pursuing her, but she's playing it very cool because dating just isn't a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full," a source explained.

More recently, it's said that Gigi and Leo's possible romance is 'upsetting' for Gigi's ex Zayn Malik.

"Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they're on good terms right now for their daughter's sake but he's made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him," an insider told HollywoodLife.com on September 15.

"Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it's definitely stirring up drama on Zayn's side that she's having to deal with."

