Gill Raunta: A Pioneer of Punjabi Culture Through Literature and Music

Gill Raunta, a celebrated Punjabi lyricist, writer, and artist, has captivated the literary and entertainment world with his first book, Hello, Main Lahore ton Bolda. This travelogue sheds light on the rich heritage of Punjab, focusing on the cultural and historical ties between India and Pakistan. Through his journey in Lahore, Raunta invites readers to explore the deep cultural connections between the two nations.

A Groundbreaking Literary Event

The release of Hello, Main Lahore ton Bolda in April 2024 was a landmark moment in Punjabi literature. It became the first Punjabi literary work to be launched through a ticketed event in Dubai, symbolizing its cultural significance. The ticketed launch elevated the status of Punjabi literature, drawing attention from both readers and cultural enthusiasts. The event attracted by a large, eager audience, who was keen to engage with Raunta’s vision.

Raunta’s is doing globally tour to promote his book. Which included stops in Canada, Australia, and The United State Of America, New Zealand provided an opportunity to connect with the Punjabi diaspora. The response is overwhelming, because over 17,000 copies sold in just three months. and this book publish in Punjabi, Urdu, and Hindi. Because the sparked demand of this book, published in English language soon.

Exploring Lahore through a Cultural Lens

Raunta's travelogue offers a deeply emotional journey through Lahore. It is a city with immense historical and cultural significance for Punjabis. At once, it was the heart of undivided Punjab. Lahore symbolizes the shared history and cultural heritage of both sides of the India-Pakistan border. By sharing his personal experiences, Raunta brings the city’s influence on Punjabi identity to the forefront, transcending political and geographical boundaries.

Readers are invited to reflect the bond, that connect Punjabis across the world. Making Hello, Main Lahore ton Bolda more than just a travelogue—it’s a celebration of unity, shared history, and cultural pride.

Honoured for Contributions to Punjabi Literature

During his tour in Australia, Raunta was recognized by the Victorian Parliament for his contributions to Punjabi literature. At a special event in Melbourne organized by Surinder Sidhu & Sidhu Family Homes. And Raunta received an Award of Recognition. This honour, bestowed in the presence of Hon. Evan Mulholland MP (Member of the Liberal Party of Victoria) highlighted his role in preserving and promoting Punjabi culture through literature.

Raunta’s success with Hello, Main Lahore ton Bolda is the part of a broader movement to bring Punjabi literature to a global stage. His innovative storytelling connects with diverse readers, fostering an appreciation for Punjabi history and identity.

A Multifaceted Artist: Music and Film

Gill Raunta's creative talents extend beyond literature. As a lyricist, he has been instrumental in shaping contemporary Punjabi music. He has working with prominent artists, like Manmohan Waris, Gulab Sidhu, Ammy Virk and Gurnam Bhullar. And he also worked with well know Punjabi Rapper Late Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Sidhu Moose Wala)Besides, his unique blend of traditional Punjabi sound with modern elements has earned him a loyal fanbase worldwide. Raunta’s lyrics, often centered on themes of love, identity, and heritage. He have made a lasting impact on the Punjabi music industry.

In 2022, Raunta made his acting debut alongside Late Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Sidhu Moose Wala) in the Punjabi film, “Yes I Am Student“ this film also written by Raunta. His venture into film demonstrates his versatility and commitment to telling stories that resonate with Punjabis who lived in India and abroad. The success of this film solidified his position as a cultural ambassador, bridging the gap between traditional and modern storytelling.

According to rumours, Raunta is all set to start shooting soon, his new Web Series in Canada. The series is expected to premiere on Netflix. Moreover, people will see some famous faces from Hollywood in this Web Series.

Raunta’s Enduring Legacy

Raunta’s contribution to Punjabi culture through literature, music, and film are driven by his deep passion for his heritage. Hello, Main Lahore ton Bolda has not only brought Punjabi history into global conversations but also strengthened the sense of shared identity among Punjabis worldwide.

As he continues to break new ground in the world of art and literature. Raunta’s impact on Punjabi culture is undeniable. His ability to connect with audiences across mediums—whether through storytelling, music, or personal relationships—cements his legacy as one of Punjab’s most impactful cultural figure.