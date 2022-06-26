Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi to star in Netflix's 'Spy Kids' reboot version

Hollywood popular series 'Spy Kids' is all geared up to entertain the audience once again with a new rebooted version, which will exclusively stream on Netflix and will star Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla and newcomer Connor Esterson in the lead roles.

As per Deadline, the rebooted version will move ahead with the story of the kids, who themselves became spies to save their parents and the world from the evil masterminds, which will be directed by Robert Rodriguez, who previously directed all the four-chapter of 'Spy Kids' and will showcase a completely new cast.

Post the success of Netflix's action thriller 'We can be heroes' this will be the second collaboration of Rodriguez with Netflix. He will write, direct and produce this new rebooted version of the film in association with the Spyglass Media group and Skydance group.

The 'Sin city' director helmed the first chapter of 'Spy Kids' in 2001, followed by 'Spy kids: Island of the lost dreams,' in 2002 and 'Spy Kids 3: Game over' in 2003 and after a long wait of eight years, 'Spy Kids: All-time in the world' was released in 2011, and now the makers are all set to get back in the shoes of 'Spy Kids' with a new version along with a fresh star cast.

Further information about the film has been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Gina Rodriguez was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'I want you back' which was released in February 2022, whereas Zachary Levi will be next seen in DC Comics 'Shazam!: Fury of the gods' which is slated to release later this year.

The official announcement of the film is still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor