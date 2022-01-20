Gina Rodriguez to star in 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown' adaptation

Los Angeles, Jan 20 Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar's hit dark comedy 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown' will be adapted for an Apple TV Plus series.

Actress Gina Rodriguez is attached to star as Pepa Marcos, Carmen Maura's original role in the 1988 film, and Almodóvar is slated to executive produce the show via his El Deseo banner, reports variety.com.

Rodriguez, in addition to being cast as a lead, will also executive produce via her I Can and I Will Productions banner alongside partner Molly Breeskin.

The Hollywood Reporter was told by sources that the movie's adaptation will be bilingual - a mix of English and Spanish, reports variety.com.

Currently, Almodovar's first English-language movie, 'A Manual for Cleaning Women' starring Cate Blanchett, is in the early stages of development.

'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown' ('Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios') is what elevated the Spanish film director to internationally recognized superstar after it earned five Goya Awards and a New York Film Awards win, as well as Academy Award, Golden Globes and BAFTA nominations.

The feature also starred Antonio Banderas and Julieta Serrano. Lately, Almodovar has been dipping his toes in the TV landscape for the first time in his career - not just with this Apple TV Plus series, but also with the forthcoming docuseries 'Not a Bride' for Paramount Plus, which he is producing with Penelope Cruz.

