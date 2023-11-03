Gippy Grewal-starrer musical thriller 'Chamak' to be out in December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Get ready to witness a musical thriller titled 'Chamak'.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the series, which features Gippy Grewal, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal and Akasa Singh.

As per a statement, 'Chamak' follows the story of Kaala, a young aspiring rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada and unravels the death of Taara Singh - the legendary singer who was shot dead in the midst of a packed performance. What follows is non-stop action as Kaala steers his way through the underbelly of the Punjab music industry- through politics, business feuds, family history, and possible honor killings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzLJ2FCK5c0/?hl=en

The series is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.

Sharing more details about the project, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan Said, "Chamak started with the single thought that no artist should be killed, whatever the reason might be. Music embodies art, and art, in turn, embodies love. Yet, the union of art and violence can lead to a cycle of bloodshed for generations to come. The series showcases the story of Kaala (Paramvir Singh Cheema), an artist who is on a quest for truth. Chamak is not about the glamour; it is about the darkness that looms behind the stage lights. Personally, Chamak was a spiritual and cathartic experience and we wish to deliver the same experience to our audience."

'Chamak' will be out on Sony LIV on December 7.

