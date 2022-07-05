Gitikka Ganju Dhar talks about working with Aamir in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Mumbai, July 5 Popular TV host and actor Gitikka Ganju Dhar, who was last seen in the Sushmita Sen starrer 'Aarya 2', will now share screen space with the cast of much-awaited Aamir Khan starrer, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

The movie is scheduled to release on August 11. Along with Aamir Khan, it also stars Kareena Kapoor.

Gitikka shares her experience working in this film: "At first, when I received a call for audition, I was pleasantly intrigued. When I was confirmed as a part of the cast, I could not believe it. When I began to shoot, I was super impressed with the execution of the production. It was a very professional atmosphere with everyone geared towards filming a world-class movie."

"The detailing of every aspect of the production was exemplary. I am lucky that the first filmic experience of my career is with Aamir Khan Productions," she said.

"I could have not asked for a better experience in terms of learning and execution, both. It was inspiring and endearing to watch everybody work hard, very hard to inject magic into Laal Singh Chaddha."

On sharing screen space with Aamir Khan, she comments: "I was a big Aamir Khan fan when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released. I told him this. I also told him that my meagre scoring in the Board Examination was due to the 'QSQT' mania that most Ind had experienced."

"Well, the experience of working with Aamir was precious. I observed, I learnt and I was full of admiration for his approach as an actor. He is full of passion and is tireless in his endeavour to translate the larger vision of the film onto every scene and every shot," she concludes.

Some of the popular shows hosted by Gitikka on television include Meri Saheli, Zaike Ka Safar, Sehat Ki Rasoi and Chitrahaar.

