"Give it your best": Priyanka Chopra roots for cousin Mannara Chopra ahead of 'Bigg Boss 17' Finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a shoutout to her cousin Mannara Chopra, who is one of the finalists in the Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 17' show.

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a still of Mannara from the Bigg Boss house and wrote, " Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara. #BIGBOSS."

Recently, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra also shared a message for Mannara.

In the video message, Madhu said, "Hi Mannara. Congratulations. You have reached one of the finales. I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck."

Mannara is Priyanka's paternal cousin. Her mother is the sister of Priyanka's late father Ashok Chopra. Mannara has acted in South films. She starred in the Telugu film Rouge (2017) directed by Puri Jagannadh, Anubhav Sinha's Zid (2014), Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014), Jakkanna (2016), Thikka (2016) and Sita (2019).

Mannara's real name is Barbie Handa. Before coming to 'Bigg Boss', Mannara landed in a controversy when her film ' Thiragabadara Saami' director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary, allegedly kissed her during promotions.

Bigg Boss 17 is about to end as it heads towards its finale on January 28.

Besides Mannara Chopra, other contestants who are competing for the BB17 trophy are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahshetty and Abhishek Kumar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor