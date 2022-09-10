Glamanand Supermodel India 2022 winners unveiled

Glamanand Supermodel India 2022 grand finale was held in the Pink City Jaipur on 4th September 2022 at Zee Studios, Jaipur. Kashish Methwani was crowned as Miss International India 2023 while Praachi Nagpal was crowned as the Miss Grand India 2022. Jigyasa Sharma became the First Runners-Up while Arshina Sumbul became the Second Runners-Up.

The 29 finalists who made it to the finale night were Aanchal Sharma, Aavya Gupta, Advika Bansal , Aishwarya S, Alankrita Shahi, Anamika Jha, Anshul Harnot, Arshina Sumbul, Barbie Mishra, Dipankana Das, Eesha Agrawal, Falguni Zende, Jigyasa Sharma, Juhi Vyas, Kashish Methwani, Macqueen Serrao, Pawani kohli, Praachi Nagpal, Rani Chhari, Riya Mekkattukulam, Rovinuo lama, Saumya Bhandari, Simar Khaneja, Sneh Ticku, Soni Kumari, Soundarya Gowda, Srishti Sharma and Vidushi Yadav.

The Grand Finale witnessed the Opening Number, Swimsuit Round, Evening Gown Round, Common question Round and the crowning ceremony. The Evening Gowns were designed by Presto Couture while The Show was Directed by Sham Khan. Nikhil Anand, Chairman of Glamanand Group announced the winners. Kashish Methwani, the 21-year-old from Pune is a Biotechnology student got the coveted crown of Miss International India. She was crowned by Miss International India 2021-22 Zoya Afroz. Kashish will represent India at Miss International pageant next year in Tokyo, Japan.

Praachi Nagpal, the 24-year-old from Hyderabad is a Luxury Management student, got crowned as Miss Grand India 2022. She was crowned by Simran Sharma, Miss Grand India 2020. Praachi will now represent India at Miss Grand International this October. The Grand finale of Miss Grand International will be held on 25th October.

The pageant was judged by Rajiv Shrivastava, Environmentalist and Founder- Act Now; Asmita Chakraborty, Miss Tourism India 2022; Ngo Ngoc Gia Han, Miss Teen International 2021; Nguyen Nhu Quynh- Founder Q-Talent Vietnam; Nguyen Thc Thuy Tien- Miss Grand International 2021; Mrs Teresa- Vice President of Miss Grand International; Tanya Sinha- Miss Globe India 2022, Amit Kharkanis- Celebrity Dermatologist and Varun Katyal- Celebrity Nutritionist. The reigning Miss Grand International was welcomed on stage during the finale and she expressed her happiness visiting India. The Vice-President of Miss Grand International also expressed her happiness on her first visit to India for Miss Grand India. The National Director, Nikhil Anand, said, “This year’s pageant was different from the previous editions and the changes brought were loved by the people. We got better with the production standards and everyone loved it. We promise to get bigger and better. Glamanand Supermodel India will keep getting better. The contestants did a good job and I am expecting the queens to make India proud at the International pageants.”