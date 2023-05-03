Anjuman teams excel in tug-of-war contest

In the men's section, Ajuman emerged winner followed by Taywade College and City Premier College for second and third place respectively.

The team was represented by Prathmesh Charalwar, Pratham Ghodselwar, Vikrant Dhomne, Uzair Sheikh, Kaif Ali, Aryan Kolassery, Arsalan Khan, Ashutosh Thakur, Vinit Dhawale and Nishant Meshram.

in the women's category, Anjuman defeated Taywade College to win the title. Anjuman Girls Degree College of Arts finished third. The winning team members were Aliya Aarshiya, Sakshi Patil, Anman Baig, Fiza Khan, Astha Bokade, Astha Shende,Sumera Anjum, Anika Gauhar, Rafat Khan, Mahvish Saiyyed. The players give the credit of their success to sports director Dr Zakir Khan and others.