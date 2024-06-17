Glen Powell dedicates a sweet post to his father, calls him, "best man" of his life

Washington [US], June 17 : Actor Glen Powell shared a series of pictures with his father and dedicated a sweet post to him. He called him the "best man" he knew in his post, reported People.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a series of pictures with his father Glen Powell Sr. in which they both can be seen enjoying a meal together. In other pictures, they can be seen making funny faces.

Following their 1984 marriage, Glen Sr. and wife Cyndy Powell established their close-knit family when Lauren Powell Whatton, their first child, was born in 1986. Leslie Powell, their younger daughter, was born in 1992, and Glen, their only son, was born in 1988.

The actor also has a well-known tight relationship with his parents, who have gone to events with him, visited him on set, and appeared in almost all of his films.

Bringing his parents on set has become something of a ritual, even though neither of them had any acting experience (Cyndy was a stay-at-home mother and Glen Sr. was an executive coach). They were even met by Octavia Spencer, who costarred with Glen in Hidden Figures.

"I'll never forget when we were working one day, during the cut, he introduced his family," Spencer sahred. "He said, 'The Powells are a traveling band. They come to all of my sets.' They all laughed and lit up the room with their signature megawatt smiles."

Glen also recently revealed the advice his parents have given him about romance during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "Love surviving that long in this world is really tough," he shared. "I think you do have to have some tricks."

"The thing they always tell me is, 'You gotta find somebody with a sense of humor,' " the Anyone But You star explained. " 'Life is inevitably gonna have highs and lows, but you always have to have somebody that can see the silver lining, the bright side of things and just the humor, whether it's good or bad.' "

Glen posted a slideshow of pictures of him and his parents at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., where his father had proposed forty years before, back in November 2023.

"Quick trip to the foot of the Jefferson Memorial ... where 40 years ago my dad proposed to my mom," his caption read. "Happy Anniversary, you two. Lucky to have your love in my life every day," he wrote, reported People.

