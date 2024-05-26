Glen Powell felt that he "literally ruined" 'Hidden Figures'

Washington [US], May 26 : Actor Glen Powell, who portrayed astronaut John Glenn in the movie 'Hidden Figures', made a recent appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast where he recalled his first time watching a rough cut of the historical drama, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"It does get in your own head," Powell explained. "People forget that when you're watching a rough cut of a movie, it's probably like watching the footage of yourself that you're having to edit. So you sit there and you're like, 'I hate myself.'"

He continued, "I remember watching 'Hidden Figures' for the first time on the Fox lot and this was before all the effects were done, the music was in [and] the sound design and I literally left the movie, and I puked in the bushes."

The 'Anyone But You' star said that he truly believed that he "ruined" the Theodore Melfi-directed movie starring Octavia Spencer, Taraji P Henson and Janelle Monae.

"I was like, 'All these women put in these great performances,' and it's like the legacy of these women. I was like, 'I literally ruined this movie,'" Powell said. "It feels like the most atrocious thing you can do as an actor is just being terrible in a movie about real-life people that need a real-life story."

However, he is opinion changed after he watched the final cut of 'Hidden Figures' with all the other elements added in.

"Once the music gets in there, it starts being polished a little bit," he said. "We all want to be good ... and nobody wants to be the weak point in a movie, especially when you're talking about real-life stories."

Earlier, Powell opened up about his journey to Hollywood and why he's now leaving to return to his native Texas to be closer to his family.

"That's the funniest part about this moment," the Top Gun: Maverick actor said. "I've worked really hard for a long time, putting things together and just trying to get them in shape enough for people to give a shit. Then you get to a place where people are just like, 'Yeah, let's do it,' and suddenly you're playing musical chairs with yourself. You're like, 'Wait, do I sit in all these chairs right now?'," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor