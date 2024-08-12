Glen Powell leads new comedy podcast

Los Angeles [US], August 12 : Glen Powell has lent his voice to a comedy podcast.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, The Best Man's Ghostwriter follows Nate (voiced by Powell) as a speechwriter hired to help write best man speeches and one of his clients, Dan (voiced by Nicholas Braun), in a podcast exploring the "often idiotic world of male friendship."

The podcast, written and directed by comedian Matthew Star, a former real-life best man's ghostwriter, will be out on September 12.

Excited about the project, Powell said, "Bringing The Best Man's Ghostwriter to life was a blast. I wanted to produce a heartfelt and hilarious story about the highest stakes moment for any friendship...the best man's speech. And even better I got to act alongside my most talented friends."

The cast for The Best Man's Ghostwriter also includes Ashley Park, D'Arcy Carden, Lance Bass, Zach Braff, Lukas Gage, Alex Wolff, Debra Messing, George Takei, Jack McBrayer, Nicole Byer, Zach Cherry, Lennon Parham, Neil Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy, Jonathan Van Ness and Sherri Shepherd.

