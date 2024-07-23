Glen Powell set to begin shoot for 'Top Gun 3', says "I have a date"

Washington [US], July 23 : Actor Glen Powell will soon begin shooting for the sequel to his 2022 hit 'Top Gun: Maverick', reported People.

"I mean, I have a date," Powell said when he was asked about the Top Gun 3 or a sequel to Edgar-Jones' 2020 miniseries 'Normal People'

Powell appeared on the recent episode of the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast with his 'Twisters' costar Daisy Edgar-Jones.

"Do you have a date?" he asked Edgar-Jones, who shook her head at the notion of an incoming 'Normal People' sequel series. "Okay. Then probably me."

"Any news you want to share tonight?" podcast's host Josh Horowitz then asked, to which Powell said, "Absolutely not."

"Josh, we should go to the next question," he added.

The actor portrayed Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin in Maverick, which served as a sequel to Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun. The recent movie sees Cruise, 62, reprise his role as Navy officer and pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he trains Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller, 37) and Powell's character, among others, for a new and dangerous mission.

In March, Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the 'Top Gun' series shared that the movie was still in the works. However, he did not provide a specific schedule for when production would begin.

"We pitched Tom a story he liked. But he's a very in-demand actor and he's got a lot of movies lined up, so we have to wait and see," he said at the time, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor