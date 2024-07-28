Glen Powell to voice Patrick McCloskey in 'Family Guy' Halloween special

Washington [US], July 28 : Glen Powell is set to add some humour to this Halloween with his guest appearance on 'Family Guy's upcoming special episode.

Revealed during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, Powell will voice Patrick McCloskey, a fiercely competitive pumpkin carver, according to Deadline.

In this Halloween-themed episode, Peter Griffin and his friends will challenge McCloskey, the reigning champion of Quahog's annual Pumpkin Contest.

"Peter and his friends aim to unseat the reigning champion (Powell) in Quahog's annual Pumpkin Contest by any means necessary," the episode synopsis reveals, as per Deadline.

This special, one of two exclusive holiday episodes coming to Hulu, will premiere on October 14.

The episode will also feature the voice of acclaimed actor Derek Jacobi as Stewie's cherished teddy bear, Rupert.

Powell's role comes hot on the heels of his recent box office success, with 'Twisters', the high-octane sequel directed by Lee Isaac Chungraking in USD 81.2 million on its opening weekend.

In the film, Powell stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos.

At Comic-Con, fans were given a sneak peek of 'Family Guy's 23rd season, which will feature a trailer that humorously roasted 'Top Gun: Maverick', the Supreme Court Justices, and George Santos, and included a live-action appearance by Pete Davidson.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the show, and to celebrate, 'Family Guy' will air two-holiday specials on Hulu, with the second one scheduled for Christmas.

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of 'Family Guy', shared his thoughts on the show's enduring popularity in an interview reported by Deadline.

"People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes," MacFarlane said adding, "It's a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night."

He said, "There was a time when I thought, it's time to wrap it up. At this point, we've reached escape velocity. I don't know that there's any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, 'Eh, we don't care about Family Guy anymore.' But that hasn't happened yet."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor