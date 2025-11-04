Glenn Close reflects on 'Fatal Attraction' screening with Kim Kardashian

Washington DC [US], November 4 : Hollywood veteran Glenn Close shared her surprise at how well Fatal Attraction holds up decades later after rewatching it with Kim Kardashian and co-stars from All's Fair during a private screening at Kris Jenner's home.

Close has reflected on her experience of rewatching her 1987 psychological thriller, Fatal Attraction, with Kim Kardashian and fellow cast members from their upcoming legal drama, All's Fair, as reported by People.

While working on Ryan Murphy's new series, the group including Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor held a special screening of the iconic film at Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner's house. Jenner, who serves as an executive producer on All's Fair, hosted the event after Kardashian confessed she had never seen Fatal Attraction.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Close said revisiting the film after so many years was a revelation. "I shocked myself," she admitted. "It was wonderful to realize that the movie holds up incredibly well. In fact, I think there's almost a whole cultural shift since that movie came out. It was a very special evening."

Kardashian, amused by the film's style and intensity, reportedly reacted with: "It was insane, from the outfits to the boobs to the," prompting Close to interject playfully, "I like that she says outfits first." Close also revealed that she has a habit of keeping her wardrobe from her projects. "If [Kim] could see my closet at home, I don't even know what her reaction would be," she joked. "Every time I walk into my closet, I think of her," according to People.

The cast shared laughs over Kris Jenner dozing off during the film and joked about missing their chance to prank-call Close's Fatal Attraction co-star Michael Douglas. "Glenn was drunk why didn't we take her phone?!" Kardashian quipped.

Reflecting on the evening, Kardashian said it was "so fun to hear commentary" from Close about which scenes made her anxious or excited. Sarah Paulson described Close as a "mentor figure" to the cast, adding, "We were all a little in awe that we were having this experience getting to watch and work with her."

Niecy Nash-Betts praised Close's "wicked sense of humor," while Teyana Taylor affectionately nicknamed her "Mamacita," inspired by Love Island USA, according to People.

All's Fair, which features Close as the sharp-witted attorney Dina Standish, premieres on Hulu on November 4.

