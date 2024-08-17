Global Star Ram Charan Hoists Indian Tricolour at Federation Square, Receives "Ambassador of Indian Arts and Culture" Honour at IFFM 2024

India’s Global star Ram Charan did the honour of hoisting the Indian national flag at Melbourne’s iconic Federation Square to celebrate the Indian spirit and recognise every Indian as a representative of Indian cinema. The iconic chief guest for this year’s festival, Charan's ceremonial act marked a beautifully poignant moment in the vibrant festivities of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024.

Ram was honoured with the prestigious title of “Ambassador of Indian Arts and Culture” by the Victorian government at the annual IFFM awards, which took place last night at the iconic Palais Theatre.

His ceremonial act as a true Indian filled with pride, hoisting the flag amidst hundreds of diaspora Indians who gathered to witness the moment, was a highlight of the event. Federation Square in Melbourne was filled with joy, fervour, and pride as his fans and supporters celebrated this deeply emotional and joyful moment with their favourite star, Ram Charan.

In its 15th year, the IFFM is the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside India, and it runs from August 15-25 this year.

Ram Charan's presence and participation underscored the festival's commitment to celebrating and promoting Indian culture on a global stage. The hoisting of the Indian tricolour was a symbol of unity and cultural pride, resonating deeply with the festival's international audience.

Ram expressed on the occasion, “It’s such a proud moment for us all Indians to be here, hoisting the Indian flag in Australia. I have such fond memories of being here in Australia, having shot for a movie 12 years back in Melbourne and Sydney. Back in the day, there weren’t so many Indians, and to see so many Indians here today truly makes me so proud. We are truly going global, and international platforms are recognizing our culture and cinema. Now I feel the future is all on the young people gathered here, and that excites me to see the future is so bright.”