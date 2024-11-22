Global Star Ram Charan to Creates Sensation: Game Changer’s Pre-Release Event To Be Held on December 21, 2024 in USA

Global Star Ram Charan, is all set to star in the highly anticipated film Game Changer, directed by the legendary Shankar. The movie, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios, has already created a massive buzz worldwide.

In a first for Indian cinema, Game Changer will host an extravagant pre-release event in USA on December 21, 2024, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. This unprecedented celebration, organized by Charisma Dreams’ Rajesh Kallepalli, marks a historic moment for Telugu and Indian cinema. Rajesh Kallepalli, based in Dallas, USA, is an exemplary individual who has built a remarkable legacy as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community leader. With a diverse portfolio spanning IT consulting, restaurant chains, real estate, movie production, and distribution, Rajesh Kallepalli is the best man to hold this event on a grand scale.

Rajesh Kallepalli has taken on this mammoth task, driven by his admiration for Ram Charan, making it the talk of the industry. Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh said, "It’s an honor to organize the first-ever pre-release event of this scale for an Indian film in the USA. I thank Ram Charan garu, director Shankar garu, and the producer Dil Raju garu and Shirish garu for this opportunity. We are planning to make this event a grand success."

The already released posters, songs ‘Jaragandi Jaragandi’ and ‘Ra Matcha Ra’, and the teaser have received an extraordinary response. Fans eagerly await the grand cinematic experience that Shankar, known for his larger-than-life films, will deliver.

Game Changer features Ram Charan in dual roles with a story penned by Karthik Subbaraj. With music by S.S. Thaman, dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra, and a stellar team of technicians, the film promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle. Fans are counting down the days for its release!