Glow and Show: Gauahar Khan flaunts her Ramadan look; drops boomerang video
By IANS | Published: April 2, 2024 07:12 PM2024-04-02T19:12:16+5:302024-04-02T19:15:05+5:30
Mumbai, April 2 Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday shared a mirror selfie, flaunting her Ramadan glow. Ramadan is ...
Mumbai, April 2 Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday shared a mirror selfie, flaunting her Ramadan glow.
Ramadan is observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. This year, Ramadan began on March 12 and will end on April 9.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Gauahar shared a boomerang video, wherein she is posing in a lift and clicking a mirror selfie.
The diva, who has recently finished her hosting duties on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', is wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt, and black leggings. She rounded off the look with white slippers. Her hair is tied in a bun, and she opted for no makeup look.
The post is captioned as: "Is it the Ramadan glow??"
On the work front, Gauahar last featured in the crime drama web series 'Shiksha Mandal', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah, and Pawan Malhotra.
--IANS
sp/dan
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app