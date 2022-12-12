"Go ask your father": When Raaj Kumar schooled Salman Khan for his arrogant attitude

Salman Khan is B-town's biggest superstar and the actor finds himself in the middle of a controversy most of the time due to his hot headed nature. The superstar enjoys a huge fan following now and has come a long way since his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. But did you know, he once pissed off veteran actor Raaj Kumar during a party?

Barjatya, who made Salman Khan a household name with Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989, had organised the success party of the movie. Several Bollywood stalwarts, including Raaj Kumar, attended Sooraj Barjatya’s party. As soon as Raaj Kumar reached the venue, he told Sooraj Barjatya that he wanted to meet the film’s lead actor.Sooraj Barjatya, according to reports, introduced Salman Khan to Raaj Kumar. It was Salman Khan’s first meeting with the veteran actor. When Raaj Kumar greeted him, Salman Khan asked, “Who are you?" Raaj Kumar, known for his blunt nature, was shocked when he heard this from Salman, who had just grabbed limelight with his first hit movie. Raaj Kumar got angry and told Salman Khan, “Son, go ask your father who we are." Salman Khan apologised to him after this incident.Though Maine Pyar Kiya was a defining moment in Salman Khan’s career, he found himself overshadowed by co-star Bhagyashree. On the work front Salman Khan will be seen reprising his role in Tiger 3. Salman's Avinash Singh Rathore is an Indian spy. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya in the lead role. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will release on Diwali 2023.