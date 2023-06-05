"Go Green, Breathe Clean": Jackie Shroff celebrates World Environment Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Actor Jackie Shroff who is known for making appearances at events by wearing a plant necklace or carrying saplings as gifts has been urging people to do their bit to save Mother Earth, on the occasion of World Environment Day shared a video with a valuable message.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie dropped a video along with a message, which read, "Go Green, Breathe Clean."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtF9S1oAqGc/

In the video, he is seen urging people to stop littering around.

In the pictures, Jackie can be seen posing with plants.

Not only Jackie but several B-town celebs are promoting eco-friendly practices and encouraging people to take action. Ultimately, the collective efforts of individuals, including celebrities, along with governments, organizations, and communities, are crucial in combating environmental challenges and working towards a sustainable and greener future.

World Environment Day is a global event held on June 5. It is commemorated to promote awareness about environmental conservation and preservation.

World Environment Day is the greatest global advocacy forum for the practice of sustainable development. With the current rate of natural resource overutilization, future generations are likely to be deprived of these resources. Millions of people worldwide join in this programme to safeguard and conserve the environment in order to meet the demands of future generations.

'Ecosystem Restoration' is the theme for World Environment Day 2023, as part of the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. It serves as a reminder that people's behaviour towards plastic is important since the material is progressively seeping into our seas, soil, and forests, inflicting irreversible damage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie will be seen in 'Jailer'

Starring Rajnikanth in the lead role, this movie also includes stars like Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The 'Lingaa' actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project.

He will be next seen in 'Baap' alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.

