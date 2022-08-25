Goa Police register murder case in BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death

The Goa Police has registered a murder case pertaining to the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The FIR has been registered under section 302 of IPC following the complaint made by Phogat's family.Phogat's autopsy was conducted today after her family members gave their consent.The family of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat has filed a written complaint with the police, suspecting rape and murder by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

As per a report in Indian Express, Sonali was allegedly raped by Sudhir Sangwan, his friend Sukhwinder, and his sister's assistant after adding drugs to her meals. In the complaint, Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka has said that Phogat had spoken to their brother-in-law Aman Punia on August 22, alleging she had been served food laced with some intoxicant.

"She told Punia that Sangwan and his friend had committed a theft at her house in Hisar three years ago and that she would approach the police on her return to Hisar on August 23. She also said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," the complaint read.Rinku claims her sister was killed due to her wealth and that a political plot was made against her. The complainant also climed that Sudhir also threatened Sonali of destroying her political and film as he kept her phones, property records, ATM cards, and house keys.