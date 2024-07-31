"God bless our cast," says James Gunn as he wraps up shoot of 'Superman'

Washington [US], July 31 : Director James Gunn has wrapped up the shoot of the superhero film 'Superman'. He shared his appreciation for his 'Superman' collaborators as the movie wrapped filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Recently, the filmmaker expressed appreciation to the crew behind the DC Studios feature that reboots the iconic character by sharing a picture from the set and a statement on social media. Warner Bros. will release Superman in theatres on July 11, 2025.

"And that's a wrap," Gunn wrote. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn't always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I've encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own."

He continued, "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we've shared together on set and for that I am forever grateful."

'Superman', originally titled 'Superman: Legacy', features David Corenswet in the titular role alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

The film marks Gunn's first venture into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) under the stewardship of DC Studios, alongside producer Peter Safran.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the storyline explores Superman's journey as he navigates his dual identity and wrestles with his alien origins juxtaposed against his upbringing on Earth.

The narrative promises a fresh perspective on the iconic superhero, set against the backdrop of contemporary themes and character dynamics.

Joining Corenswet and Brosnahan is a stellar ensemble cast, including Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and others in pivotal roles.

Gunn's new post included a photo of the team in snowy Svalbard, Norway, during its initial week of shooting.

'Superman' is the first film to feature the character since Henry Cavill played the role in several titles. Cavill debuted his take on Superman in Zack Snyder's 2013 movie 'Man of Steel', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor