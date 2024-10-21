"God bless you with success...": Sanjay Dutt celebrates twins Shahraan, Iqra's 14th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt are beaming with joy as they celebrate the 14th birthday of their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

The proud parents took to Instagram on Monday to share their happiness as they posted adorable messages for their kids on their special day.

Sanjay shared a series of throwback pictures with his kids along with a caption that read, "Dear Shaaru and Iqra wishing you a happy birthday and may God bless you with success and happiness always, study hard and focus in everything you do and be go-getters, and the most important is always be humble, love you both and we are there for you, you both have a beautiful year ahead, love you both and God bless you always."

His wife Maanyata too shared an emotional video with a sweet note for her two kids.

"Happiest birthday my bachchas @duttiqra @duttshahraan! Believe in yourself as much as I do, as I know you are stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, braver than you believe, and loved more than you know. I am a proud mum!," read her caption.

The actor was last seen in 'Double iSmart', a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar'.

In the coming months, he will be seen in multi-starrer 'Welcome 3'.

On his birthday last year, Akshay Kumar shared the film's promo on social media and wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group."

The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20, 2024.

