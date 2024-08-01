'God's plan baby!' Varun Dhawan praises cricketer Rinku Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : Over the past year, youngster Rinku Singh has truly showcased his potential, delivering match-winning performances for team India and IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On Tuesday, he turned hero with the ball to help India win the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

During defence of 138 runs, when Sri Lanka needed to score nine runs in 12 balls, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav decided to experiment, sending Rinku, who had barely taken three T20 wickets before, to bowl some spin during the 19th over.

The move paid off as Rinku managed to dismiss Kusal Perera and Ramesh Mandis while giving away just three runs. Suryakumar came to bowl the final over and gave away just two runs and got two wickets. India won the match in Super Over after it ended in a tie.

Interestingly, on Thursday, during the teaser launch of his upcoming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' in Mumbai, Varun praised Rinku.

When actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu asked Varun about one of his Instagram posts that had the caption 'God's plan' and asked him the reason behind it, Varun shared that he was inspired by Rinku.

"God's plan. It is a song by Drake but it is famous because of Rinku Singh. Even I believe. Rinku bowled a fabulous 19th over," he said.

Rinku Singh has made that "GOD'S PLAN BABY" phrase so popular lately.

Earlier this year when KKR lifted the IPL 2024 title and were crowned the champions for the 3rd time in the league, the team's co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan entered the stadium to meet and greet every player after the win.

He met with Rinku Singh in a cool way. They both shared a warm hug and reiterated, "God's plan baby".

Undoubtedly, desi fans now instantly think of Rinku Singh when they hear someone saying 'God's plan'.

