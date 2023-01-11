Golden Globe Awards 2023 complete winners list

Golden Globe Awards 2023 complete winners list

The 80th Golden Globe Awards are being held in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Indian film RRR was nominated in two categories at the Globes – Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film became a runaway hit in the USA after it came out in Hindi on Netflix. It won the Globe for Best Original Song, but lost in the Non-English Language Film category.

Best Picture Drama: The Fabelmans

 

Best Actor Motion Picture  Drama: Austin Butler - Elvis

Best Actress – Motion Picture  Drama: Tar

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy : The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actor – Motion Picture:  Musical/Comedy - Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy - Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Director – Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Picture – Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985

Best Picture – Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

Best Song – Motion Picture: “Naatu Naatu” – RRR

Best Drama Series: House of the Dragon

Best Television Actor – Drama Series: Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Best Television Actress – Drama Series: Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series: Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series: Julia Garner – Ozark

Best Musical/Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: The White Lotus

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
 

