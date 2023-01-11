Golden Globe Awards 2023 complete winners list
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 11, 2023 10:34 AM 2023-01-11T10:34:22+5:30 2023-01-11T10:35:26+5:30
The 80th Golden Globe Awards are being held in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Indian film RRR was nominated in two categories at the Globes – Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film became a runaway hit in the USA after it came out in Hindi on Netflix. It won the Globe for Best Original Song, but lost in the Non-English Language Film category.
Best Picture Drama: The Fabelmans
Best Actor Motion Picture Drama: Austin Butler - Elvis
Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama: Tar
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy : The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actor – Motion Picture: Musical/Comedy - Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy - Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Director – Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Picture – Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985
Best Picture – Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
Best Song – Motion Picture: “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
Best Drama Series: House of the Dragon
Best Television Actor – Drama Series: Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Best Television Actress – Drama Series: Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series: Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series: Julia Garner – Ozark
Best Musical/Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: The White Lotus
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus