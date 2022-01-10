Golden Globes 2022: Disney's 'Encanto' wins Best Picture - Animated

Musical drama 'Encanto' has bagged the Golden Globe 2022 in the Best Picture - Animated category.

The annoucement was made on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning.

"Animation domination! Congratulations @Encantomovie for receiving the #GoldenGlobe for Best Picture -- Animated," the tweet read.

Based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every child is blessed with a unique magical power, the musical-adventure film tells the tale of the family's survival when faced with a cruel plot that threatens the very magic that makes them special.

The Golden Globe Awards did not air on NBC this time, in the wake of the controversy surrounding diversity issues involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

As a result, the ceremony is being conducted online.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor