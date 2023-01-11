Golden Globes 2023: Selena Gomez slays red carpet game

Global diva Selena Gomez is undoubtedly killing the red carpet game! The 30-year-old pop icon sported TK and looked absolutely stunning at the 2023 Golden Globes!

Coming straight to her breathtaking appearance, the 'Only Murders In the Building' star was seen wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. The singer and actress accented her outfit with dangling diamond earrings, SANTONI platform sandals, rings, and a high ponytail. Ruling the red carpet, Selena surely caught everyone's attention. Adding another charming element to her attendance at the gala event, was her 9-year-old adorable sister Grace Elliott Teefey, who accompanied Selena as her date for the night.

The singer-actress attended the 2023 Golden Globes as a first-time nominee for her work in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Following the announcement of the 2023 nominations, the singer released a video from an earlier interview in which she voiced her wish to someday be nominated for the honour. And it looks like her wish is granted!

Along with being a contender for Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy, 'Only Murders' is also up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy thanks to co-executive producers Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Fans of Selena are anticipating her comeback for Only Murders season 3 as well as the 2023 release of new music from the former Disney star. In a December 2022 interview with Variety, a US-based news outlet, she hinted at an upcoming music album, calling it "powerful, empowering and really happy".

Selena also served as the executive producer of the show in addition to playing Mabel Mora in the Hulu series, which has won four nominations this year. Not just this, the show has been renewed for a third season and will introduce Paul Rudd as a main character in the plot. He previously appeared in one episode of the second season.

( With inputs from ANI )

