Golden Globes 2024: Steven Yeun wins Best Male Actor in Limited Series for 'Beef'

California [US], January 8 : Actor Steven Yuen won his first Golden Globe Award, scoring for Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series, for his co-starring role in Netflix's series 'Beef'.

He made it a sweep in the top limited series acting categories after his co-star Ali Wong also won a Globe tonight, reported Deadline.

"The story I usually tell myself is one of isolation and separateness," he said during his acceptance speech. "And then you come up here and you have this moment, and you can only think about everyone else."

He went on to thank his family, Netflix, A24 and 'Beef''s cast and crew. "God bless you all," he said.

Yeun won over a field that included Matt Bomer (for Fellow Travelers), Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six), Jon Hamm (Fargo), Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers) and David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves).

Lee Sung Jin wrote and executive produced the television series 'Beef', which revolves around Wong and Yuen's Amy and Danny and their downhill spiral following an altercation involving road rage in Los Angeles.

With 70.38 million hours viewed during its second week, the 10-episode series on Netflix more than doubled its audience from its first week after debuting in April 2023 thanks to positive word-of-mouth. In the end, it appeared in 87 countries' Global Netflix Top 10.

Yeun and Wong aren't done at all this awards season: they are also up in the same categories at next week's Primetime Emmys; the series is up for a total of 13 Emmy nominations, according to Deadline.

