Golden Globes 2025: Andrew Garfield spotted in fun mood on red carpet

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : The wait is over as Hollywood's one of the most prestigious awards ceremony, Golden Globes, has kickstarted in Beverly Hills. Dressing to the nines, stars arrived in style for the gala night. Andrew Garfield, who was one of the early guests, marked a dapper appearance in a suit at the awards show.

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor also posed on the red carpet, unleashing his fun side. A video posted by the official social media pages of Golden Globes 2025 showed Andrew happily posing on the red carpet before heading to the ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEduHE7pCL6/

His presence garnered loads of comments from his fans.

"Looking handsome," a fan commented.

"He is so cute," another one wrote.

The 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where Andrew will present one of the awards.

Jacques Audiard's musical drama "Emilia Perez" leads all films with 10 nods, tying 2023's "Barbie" and 1972's "Cabaret" as the second most nominated film in the history of the Globes. In second place with seven nominations is Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist."

The three-and-a-half-hour historical epic starring Adrien Brody will compete for best drama against "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Nickel Boys" and "September 5." "Emilia Perez" will vie for best musical or drama alongside "Anora," "Challengers," "A Real Pain," "The Substance" and "Wicked, as per Variety.

As for TV, "The Bear" scored five nominations, including acting noms for series stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas. "Shogun" and "Only Murders in the Building" took home four nods a piece while "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," "Baby Reindeer" and "Disclaimer" each took home three. The second season of "Squid Game" was nominated for best drama series as well, even before it had its Netflix debut on December 26.

The awards ceremony is currently streaming on Lionsgate Play in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor