Golden Globes 2025: Emilia Perez closes the night with Best Musical Picture, other big wins

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 6 : The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards saw Emilia Perez take home the coveted Best Picture - Musical or Comedy award, capping off a spectacular night for the film.

Directed by Jacques Audiard, the film led the nominations heading into the ceremony, with a record-breaking 10 nominations, surpassing 'Barbie's nine nominations from the previous year, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Emilia Perez defeated 'Wicked' to win the final award of the evening, cementing its place in Golden Globe history.

Karla Sofia Gascon, the film's lead actress, delivered a powerful acceptance speech that moved the audience. "You can maybe put us in jail, you can beat us up, but you never can take away our soul, our existence, our identity," Gascon said, affirming the film's central message, adding, "I am who I am, not who you want."

https://x.com/goldenglobes/status/1876141043290341738

The ceremony, broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton, marked a vibrant beginning to the 2025 awards season.

Hollywood's elite gathered on the red carpet in full glamour, with stars such as Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, and Ariana Grande, among others making their way into the venue.

In addition to the success of 'Emilia Perez', several other films and TV shows were celebrated during the night.

'Hacks' was named Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy, while 'Baby Reindeer' won Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for TV.

'Emilia Perez' also claimed other major honours, including Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language, where it triumphed over films like 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' and 'Vermiglio'.

The film's song 'El Mal' won Best Original Song - Motion Picture, with music and lyrics by Clement Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard.

Other notable winners included Zoe Saldana, who won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for 'Emilia Perez'.

The ceremony also saw Peter Straughan, whose screenplay for 'Conclave' earned him Best Film Screenplay.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won Best Original Score for their work on 'Challengers', and 'Flow' was named Best Animated Film. 'Wicked' took home the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony was a celebration of the best in film and television, with a lineup of presenters that included Anya Taylor-Joy, Dwayne Johnson, and Michelle Yeoh, among others.

The evening was broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in the US, with an exclusive streaming for Indian audiences via Lionsgate Play.

This year's ceremony also included the presentation of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award during the Golden Gala.

Viola Davis received the DeMille Award, while Ted Danson was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award, celebrating their extraordinary careers and contributions to the industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor