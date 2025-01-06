Golden Globes: Selena Gomez's film Emilia Perez wins Best Foreign Language Film award

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : Jacques Audiard's directorial venture 'Emilia Perez' was declared the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language category at the 82nd Golden Globes.

Jacques Audiard attended the ceremony and appeared extremely overwhelmed while receiving the prestigious award.

Audiard not only directed the film but also co-wrote the screenplay with his frequent collaborator, Thomas Bidegain.

In addition to Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon, the Spanish musical also stars Selena Gomez as Jessi, Edgar Ramirez as Gustavo Brun, Adriana Paz as Epifania, Mark Ivanir as Wasserman, Eduardo Aladro as Berlinger, and Emiliano Hasan as Gabriel Mendoza, among others.

The story is based on director Jacques Audiard's opera of the same name, which was loosely inspired by the novel Ecoute by Boris Razon. In the novel, the characters were male.

At the awards ceremony, Zoe Saldana also won a trophy for her performance. She was recognized for her portrayal of a lawyer who assists a drug kingpin's transition in Jacques Audiard's dramatic opera, released by Netflix.

"My heart is full of gratitude," Saldana said in her tearful speech as she praised the "strength, complexity, and undeniable talent" of her co-stars Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascon, as well as director Jacques Audiard. All of them were nominated for Globes.

It was Saldana's first Golden Globes win, achieved on her first nomination, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Golden Globes 2025 were streamed in India on Lionsgate Play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor