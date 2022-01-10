Golden Globes takes to Twitter; 'The Power of the Dog' named best film

Los Angeles, Jan 10 The controversy-wracked Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) named the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night (U.S. time), with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet like in the past.

'The Power of the Dog' (Netflix) picked up best drama and Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' (20th Century/Disney) won best musical or comedy, reports 'Variety'. Jane Campion scooped the best director trophy for helming 'The Power of the Dog', and Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western set in Montana of the 1920s.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Japanese film 'Drive My Car', which is based on a Haruki Murakami short story, continued its winning streak, driving home with the trophy for the best picture in a foreign language.

'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler won best actress in a musical or comedy; her co-star Ariana DeBose picked up the prize for supporting actress. Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos') won best actress in a drama, while Will Smith ('King Richard') won best actor. Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!') won best actor in a musical or comedy.

For TV, 'Succession' won best drama series and 'Hacks' won best musical or comedy series, both from HBO.

The awards body has been embroiled in scandals since the 2021 show, around when it was revealed that the HFPA had no Black members and participated in questionable business practices, 'Variety' reports.

The American television network NBC pulled out of the telecast for this year's ceremony, and since then the HFPA has diversified its membership and revamped its bylaws in attempts to save face in Hollywood, according to 'Variety'.

In her opening remarks during Sunday's sparse ceremony, HFPA President Helen Hoehne emphasised that with members from more than 50 countries, "we have a unique place in the awards universe".

In addition to announcing the winners, the HFPA showcased its philanthropic efforts and spotlighted organisations such as St. Elmo Village, which provides a place for people to explore their creativity, and Get Lit, which uses poetry to increase teen literacy.

