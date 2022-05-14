Goldie Behl gives a romantic performance with wifey Sonali Bendre on 'DID L'il Masters 5'

Mumbai, May 14 Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl's romantic performance on 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum' left everyone awestruck on 'DID L'il Masters Season 5'.

The couple were performing during the Shaadi Special episode.

Goldie also went on to reveal their love story on the show. He mentioned: "Our marriage will complete 20 years in November this year and I am really very excited about it. I truly believe that it is fantastic to marry a friend and to turn friendship into love and spend our whole lives together. I consider myself blessed and grateful to have Sonali in my life. In fact, I still remember, when I first saw Sonali on the sets of her first film, I was blown away."

"I had gone on the set to discuss a few things during the lunch hour, but after watching her, I felt so nice that I can't explain it. I even tried to flirt with her, but she ignored me. One fine day, I went to her house to approach her for Angaare, and I was surprised to see her whole family hosting me with yummy food and great hospitality. That's when I decided to tweak my approach, and fortunately, during the film, we became friends and that blossomed into love and eventually, marriage. Everything was seamless," he added.

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, popular TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza are among the panel of judges on 'DID Li'l Masters Season 5'.

