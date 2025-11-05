'Golmaal 5' to be set in Goa? Ajay Devgn teases director Rohit Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating another milestone of his much-celebrated film franchise, 'Golmaal'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal films have been entertaining audiences for nearly two decades, beginning with 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' in 2006. Over the years, the franchise has evolved into one of India's most successful comedy series. While fans eagerly await the next film in the franchise, Ajay Devgn marks 15 years of 'Golmaal 3'.

"@itsrohitshetty when are we planning our next Goa vacation? #15YearsOfGolmaal3," he wrote in the Instagram story, teasing that the team might be finally moving on with the project in the coastal town.

Earlier, in a conversation with ANI, director Rohit Shetty shared his plans to return to making light-hearted films, especially 'Golmaal 5'.

"I would like to take a break from the cop universe...I have been continuously working on cop films since 2008 but now I am really looking forward to creating comedy films...Golmaal is coming next," he revealed.

The first film featured Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor, with their fun banter making it a popular one among audiences. The film is still regarded as one of Rohit Shetty's best works. Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen also featured in the film.

The success of 'Golmaal' prompted Rohit to expand the franchise with the second, third and fourth parts. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora, Parineeti Chopra, and Tabu have also become part of Rohit's comedy franchise over the years.

With Rohit now confirming his plans for 'Golmaal 5', fans can't wait to see how the new chapter of the franchise unfolds.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Anshul Sharma's romantic comedy 'De De Pyaar De 2', slated for theatrical release on November 14, 2025.

It also stars Meezan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan in key roles.

