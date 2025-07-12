'Good for Women Who Can Monetise Their Sexuality': YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija's New Controversial Remark (Watch Video)

YouTuber and content creator Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as 'The Rebel Kid', has once again found herself at the centre of controversy. Known for her bold statements, she is being heavily trolled on social media for her latest remarks made during a recent interview.

In an interview with Zoom, Apoorva said, "I think that it's good for those women who can monetise their sexuality. If men are stupid enough to pay for it, then do it. — that’s where the views come from." Her statement has since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

This is not the first time Apoorva has been involved in controversy. A few months ago, she appeared on stand-up comedian Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent, where she was criticised for using abusive language. She was widely trolled on social media following the incident. Later, she posted a video on Instagram claiming she had been receiving threats.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, was also caught in the controversy surrounding the same show and faced criticism from various quarters. Ranveer had asked a contestant a very strange and obscene question, which led to a huge uproar and even legal proceedings were initiated. Following this incident, several complaints were filed against Apoorva and other members of the show. After being heavily trolled on social media, Apoorva deleted all her posts from her Instagram account. The pressure on her was so intense that she decided to distance herself from social media.

Some time later, Apoorva Makhija returned to Instagram and shared that the controversy had deeply affected her. She asked her followers for support and said that she would come back stronger than before. Apoorva has over 3 million followers on Instagram. Recently, she was also seen in another show, The Traitors. However, her past controversies still linger in people’s minds, which has brought her back into the spotlight.