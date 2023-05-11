'Good Omens Season 2' to release on this date

Washington [US], May 11 : Makers of the fantasy comedy series 'Good Omens' unveiled the release date of the second season of the series on Wednesday.

'Good Omens' Season Two will premiere on July 28 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared the poster of the series which they captioned, "And on the 10th of May, we were given a date for season 2, and it is ineffably good. Good Omens returns July 28th on @primevideo."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsEYwxixHLl/

Season Two of 'Good Omens' explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Soon after the makers announced the release date, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"OH MY GOD. OK IT'S HAPPENING. EVERYBODY STAY CALM," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "YES YES YES FINALLY YESSSS"

'Good Omens 2' stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively.

Also reprising their roles are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

