'Good Trouble' renewed for fifth season at Freeform

The fifth season of "Good Trouble" has been renewed at Freeform.

According to Variety, the popular show was recently named one of the top 10 ad-supported cable dramas among women 18 to 34 for the year. The complicated lives of the people who live in the Coterie, a co-living complex in downtown Los Angeles, will once more be the focus of Season 5.

"Good Trouble" follows recently graduated sisters Callie and Mariana, played by Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, as they make their way through life as 20-somethings in a new city.

The male-dominated tech industry is Mariana's target, while Callie is forced to deal with the harsh realities of the legal system while working as a federal judge's clerk. The sisters navigate love, sex, and the challenging interpersonal dynamics that come with relocating to a new city together.

Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana, and Bryan Craig are also featured in the series.

Bradley Bredeweg, Peter Paige, and Joanna Johnson are the authors of "Good Trouble." Johnson is the executive producer and showrunner. Executive producing alongside Ramirez are Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny.

Due to her departure in the Season 4 episode "Kiss Me and Smile for Me," Mitchell's Callie Foster character is probably not going to appear in the upcoming season.

In order to visit her family in Australia, who she hadn't seen in two years due to COVID-19, the actress, who had played Callie Foster on "The Fosters" for nine years since the show's premiere in 2013, made the decision that she needed to leave the show.

"In the finale episode of Season 3, there were so many stories that we're trying to serve and I wanted to devote an entire episode to her. She was delightful and lovely and said she'll come back from Australia to do them," Johnson said, as per reported by Variety.

"She's always going to be part of the family, and I don't think it's the last we'll ever see of Callie. Callie's journey is happening off camera, but we'll catch up with her", she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor