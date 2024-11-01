‘Goofy bhabhi’ Mira Kapoor, niece Misha make cake for Ishaan Khatter’s 29th birthday

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actor Ishaan Khatter’s 29th birthday was extra special as he celebrated it with three cakes out of which two were made by his sister-in- law Mira Kapoor and his niece Misha.

Ishaan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture. In the image, the “Pippa” actor was seen feeding cake to his brother Shahid Kapoor, while “bhabhi” Mira, whom he tagged as “goofy” was seen making a shocked face.

Ishaan’s birthday is on November 1 and his family chose to ring it in on the night of Diwali on October 31. The three personalities, in the image, are seen dressed in Indian wear and celebrating both the occasions.

“Birthday on Diwali means 3 cakes (two made by my amazing 8 yo niece and a goofy bhabhi),” he captioned the image.

Ishaan is the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. He made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!'. The movie featured his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

He made his debut as the leading actor in the 2017 Majid Majidi's drama 'Beyond the Clouds'.

Ishaan then starred in the 2018 romantic drama 'Dhadak' written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie was a remake of the Marathi film 'Sairat'. It marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor. Actors like Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar were seen in pivotal roles.

He has further featured in movies like 'Khaali Peeli', 'Phone Bhoot', and the most recent 'Pippa', the biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment.

Ishan has also starred in the series 'A Suitable Boy'.

His latest work includes 'The Perfect Couple' in the pipeline. The upcoming mystery drama series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor